Ed Sheeran isn't letting the tenth anniversary of Multiply (stylized as “X”) go unnoticed. The “Shape of You” singer will be commemorating the album in a special way.
In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared a video of him playing “One” with the guitar he wrote the song on. He reflected on the album's tenth anniversary and announced a special one-off gig to celebrate the album. He also thanked Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol for the guitar.
“Fun fact, I wrote ‘One' on this guitar in Australia [in] 2012. It was my dream guitar and was given to me by @garysnowpatrol after my tour with them,” Sheeran's caption began. “I believe all instruments have songs in them, and this was the first song to fall out of this one.
“I felt like the end of Plus and the start of Multiply thematically which is why it's track One and named the same. Lemme know which song you want me to do next from Multiply so I can continue making us all feel weird that it's been 10 years already. And yes[,] a full one-off gig will happen this spring x,” Sheeran concluded.
Ed Sheeran's Multiply album (aka “X”)
Multiply was Ed Sheeran's second studio album after Plus, which featured hits like “The A-Team” and “Lego House.” The album's promotion kicked off with the single “Sing,” which was followed by four more — “Don't,” “Thinking out Loud,” “Bloodstream,” and “Photograph.”
At the fifty-seventh Grammys, Sheeran's Multiply was nominated for two awards, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the next year's ceremony, “Thinking Out Loud” received three nominations. It took home Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Multiply is an integral part of Sheeran's career. It launched him to superstardom before 2017's Divide came out. He has closed out his mathematic-titled albums with Equals in 2021 and Subtract in 2023. In between Divide and Equals, he released No.6 Collaborations Project.
After Subtract came out, Sheeran ushered in a new era of his music. He released Autumn Variations, an album full of love letters to family and friends. Presumably, Sheeran will release albums titled after the other three seasons.
To celebrate the mathematics era ending, Sheeran has embarked on the “Mathematics” tour. This is his most ambitious show to date, traveling to stadiums across the entire globe. It celebrates his entire discography playing songs from all seven of his studio albums.
The “Mathematics” tour officially commenced on April 23, 2022. Sheeran played across Europe before coming to America in 2023. 2024 is another busy slate for Sheeran, as he is playing international dates in Asia and Europe, and a few select festival dates in the United States. Sheeran will close out the tour on September 19 with a show in Brazil.