In a recent show of hometown pride, global music sensation Ed Sheeran cheers for Ipswich Town Football Club against Preston North End F.C. on Oct. 7. Just like his pal, Taylor Swift, Sheeran was also the team's lucky charm as they scored a win.

But this is not the first time the UK artist threw support for his hometown team. Earlier this m month, Ed Sheeran joined Ipswich Town's dressing room. This is after their 3-0 victory over Hull City. And was also caught on camera, singing his hit song “Perfect” alongside Ipswich Town's players and staff.

Before his visit to the stadium, Sheeran made a heartwarming return to his former school, Thomas Mills High in Framlingham, Suffolk. Then, prior to the game, he personally served pre-match pints to fans at Portman Road.

Now, it's no wonder why Ed Sheeran is a devoted Ipswich Town supporter. After all, he hails from Framlingham and maintains a residence in the area. It's also the perfect spot to go to after currently taking a three-week break from his US tour.

Even before the peak of his career, he has consistently shown his loyalty to the Championship side. He sponsored the club's football shirt for three seasons and even received an honorary membership in the Town squad. Complete with the reserved number 17 shirt.

As a gesture of his close connection to the team, Sheeran received a League One runners-up medal following Ipswich's promotion last season, which he proudly collected at Tuesday's game.

Ed Sheeran also acknowledged how the Ipswich Town football club will always feel like home to him.