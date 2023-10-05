Whenever the day comes that Ed Sheeran passes away, you'll know where he's buried. He's got the “Perfect” (pun intended) spot lined up.

Speaking to GQ, Sheeran addressed the rumors of him having a “crypt” at his England estate.

“I wouldn't say it's a crypt,” Sheeran said.

In reality, it's a temple. Sheeran hosts the weddings of his family and friends there. Most of the people close to Sheeran who have died were cremated. In place of a gravesite to visit, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer wanted a place to mourn them. During the construction process, he fell in love with the space and decided that he wanted to be buried there — where his children can always remember him.

“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” Sheeran revealed. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Ed Sheeran is coming off the release of his seventh studio album (second this year), Autumn Variations. This kicks off a new era for the singer-songwriter after five albums named after math symbols. Each song was inspired by a different loved one of Sheeran. After Subtract (stylized as -), Autumn Variations is a much-needed pick me up.

His coinciding “Mathematics” tour, which began in April 2022, is set to conclude with a gig at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later this month.