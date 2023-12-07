Tennessee Titans great Eddie George recently spoke about how it feels to be a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eddie George was recently announced as a semi-finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he spoke about it in an interview on The NFL Report podcast.

“It’s an accomplishment unto itself. Of course, you would like to don the gold jacket, but to be in the conversation to have to opportunity to have your case heard [is an honor]. You see all the names on that list, and you can make a case for anyone on there. There are some dudes and some dogs on there, and I’m honored and thrilled…It’s special to be recognized in that capacity. Again, it’s a long way before the finish line, but certainly, when you are mentioned among those great NFL players, it’s something to be proud of,” he said in the interview on the program.

George currently serves as the head football coach for the Tennessee State Tigers but was a standout football player and the college and professional ranks. He was a star for the Ohio State in his collegiate years, winning the Heisman trophy in 1995 and finishing his career with the Buckeyes with 4,284 all-purpose yards (3,768 rushing yards) and 45 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers with the 14th pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

He continued his exceptional play as a member of the Oilers, who eventually moved to Tennessee and became the Titans. He won NFL Rookie of the Year in 1996 and never missed a game as the starting runningback for the Titans. He also was a key contributor for the Titan's Superbowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV where they lost to the St. Louis Rams 23-16.

George and the 24 other semifinalists will be trimmed down to 15 prior to the final voting. The 2024 Hall of Fame will be announced on Feb. 8, 2024 during Super Bowl LVIII.