The Rated R Superstar Edge is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Edge has been competing since 1992 and made his WWE debut in 1997. Since joining WWE, he has accomplished more than many superstars could ever dream of.

Despite being forced to retire for nine years due to a neck injury, he has won the second-most championships in WWE history with 31. He is an 11-time World Champion and a record-breaking seven-time World Heavyweight Champion. He is a former 14-time Tag Team Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and 2-time Royal Rumble winner. On top of that, he’s also been crowned King of the Ring, won the first Money in the Bank ladder match, and is WWE’s 14th Triple Crown Champion and 7th Grand Slam Champion. Edge has accomplished a lot during his WWE career, to say the least.

Since returning to WWE in 2020, he has put on stellar matches with superstars that he’s never got the chance to face before and reignited feuds with opponents from his past. These superstars include AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton. It’s been fantastic seeing Edge have these matches that fans never thought would be possible just a few years ago.

That being said, who knows how much Edge has left in the tank? At 49 years old, there’s no telling when Edge will decide to hang up his boots. He’s in phenomenal shape and can still compete at a high level. The thing is, there isn’t much more for him to accomplish in the WWE ring.

During an interview with Matt Marchese on Sportsnet Today, Edge listed six superstars he’d love to face before he retires.

“I’d love to get in there with Sheamus,” Edge said. “Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it’d be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he’s a guy that no matter how many years we’ve both been in the company, we’ve never had a one-on-one match. … I’d like to get in with this incarnation Drew McIntyre. It’d be good to get in there with Rey [Mysterio] again, you know?”

Not only does Edge wish to step in the ring with WWE superstars he’s never faced before, but he also wants to help the next generation as much as possible.

“I had a list of guys that I wanted to get in the ring with and a list of talent that, if I can help in any way, I wanted to be able to try and help as well,” Edge said. “On the female side, Rhea Ripley was one of those. So the whole formation of Judgment Day and all of that was to honestly try and help Damian Priest, Ripley, and Balor get a better foothold within the company because I thought they deserved it. I think they’re all really, really talented. If I look at it, I’ve wrestled AJ, I’ve wrestled Finn, I wrestled Priest, I wrestled Roman, I wrestled Daniel Bryan, you know, those were all guys on the list.”

Edge also says he’d love to step in the ring with guys like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and future WWE champion Montez Ford. That’s not just me saying that because Edge believes Ford has a bright future ahead of him.

“I’d love to get in there with a guy like Montez Ford, because I really feel like his upside is that he’s going to be champ someday, I truly believe that,” Edge said. “I’d like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we’ve never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too. Kevin Owens, We wrestled once in Madison Square Garden, untelevised. It was a blast. He’s another guy.”

That is the highest praise coming from somebody who has competed against so many superstars throughout his career. Unsurprisingly, many superstars and legends are high on Montez Ford. He is one of the most athletic superstars on the WWE roster and can stand toe-to-toe with anybody. His fantastic ring and mic skills, as well as his charisma, will take him far. The future is unbelievably bright for Montez Ford. Getting that endorsement from a Hall of Famer like Edge says a lot about Ford. Let’s hope this year will be the year of Montez Ford.

