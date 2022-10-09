Edge quits under coercion in WWE Extreme Rules match

When Edge gets into the ring with any opponents, regardless of age, experience, or pedigree, he’s going to give it all he has. After putting his career on hold for almost a decade, not by choice but by medical necessity, the man born Adam Copeland is embracing his second life in the WWE ring by giving every chance he has left in the squared circle his all.

So naturally, being booked for an “I Quit Match” would be pretty easy endeavor for a man like Edge, right? There’s nothing a performer like Finn Balor can do to him that someone else hasn’t done in the past, right? Edge said it himself, if John Cena and Mick Foley couldn’t stop him, how could Balor, a man who’s biggest accomplishment in professional wrestling is being the founder of Bullet Club, a faction he hasn’t been associated with since 2014?

For much of the match, it genuinely looked like that would be the case; Balor and Edge wrestled in the ring, outside the ring, and even enlisted the help of Judgement Day, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Phoenix, who all got in big spots and looked like genuine stars. After being handcuffed to the ring by Rhea Ripley, Phoenix tried to save her husband by dispatching of the former NXT Champion, but in the end, her help proved to be Edge’s downfall, as the Rated R Superstar was given a choice between a con-chair-to to his wife’s head or saying the words “I Quit” into the mic.

In the end, Edge did, in fact, quit, but alas, it wasn’t enough, as the heelish Ripley hit her anyway, and the medical staff had to come out to save her. While this particular battle may be over, it’s safe to say this war just got a whole lot more personal.