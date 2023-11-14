A new Edith Piaf biopic about the famous French singer will feature a lot of new AI technology for her voice and image.

New Edith Piaf film and AI

The film is to be narrated by AI. It will use a facsimile of Piaf's voice and be set in Paris and New York. It spans the 1920s through the 1960s to when she died in 1963. Edith is considered one of France's greatest artists, so a modern biopic seems fitting.

Warner Music Group said, “Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage, and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf's life.”

With clips and images, AI technology was trained to allow for her “distinct voice and image to be revived to further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story.”

Additionally, her original songs will be used in the film. Her hits include La Vie en rose and Non, je ne regretted rien.

Julie Veille and Giles Marliac wrote Edith, and the idea for the film came from Julie. Warner Music Entertainment president Charlie Cohen is working with the duo.

“It has been the greatest privilege to work alongside Edith's estate to help bring her story into the 21st century,” Veille said. “When creating the film, we kept asking ourselves, ‘If Edith were still with us, what messages would she want to convey to the younger generations?'”

No release date has been set for Edith Piaf's biopic yet.