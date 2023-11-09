Zac Efron reacted to the request of his late 17 Again co-star, Matthew Perry, to play him in a biopic at The Iron Claw premiere.

After it was revealed that Matthew Perry wanted 17 Again co-star Zac Efron to play him in a biopic, the High School Musical actor responded.

“I'd be honored to do it”

During the red carpet for The Iron Claw, Efron discussed this biopic request with People. “I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him,” Efron confessed. “We'll see. I'd be honored to do it.”

He then reflected on working with the late Perry during the production of 17 Again. “He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together,” he continued. “I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy.

“I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life,” he added.

The film 17 Again follows a 37-year-old man (played by Perry) who becomes his 17-year-old self (played by Efron). 17 Again made nearly $140 million at the box office.

Matthew Perry tragically passed on October 28. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub. His Friends co-stars released a joint statement remembering their late co-star. 17 Again was his last film role.

Now, Zac Efron stars in a different biopic: The Iron Claw. The film chronicles the tales of the legendary Von Erich pro wrestling family. Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, whilst The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson play his brothers, Kerry and David, respectively. Lily James and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) also star in the film.