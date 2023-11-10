Darren Aronofsky is making an Elon Musk biopic for A24, who won a bidding war for the rights to his biography.

An A24 joint

Variety is reporting that the Must biopic is in development. The film will be based on Walter Isaacson's biography from September. They added that there was a lot of competition from studios and filmmakers to be involved in the biopic. A24 ultimately won the rights to option the biography.

Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, which launched in 2002. He is most known for his work with Tesla and is a former chairman of the company. Musk is also the wealthiest person in the world. In recent times, he is known for buying Twitter and rebranding it as X.

A biopic was inevitable for Musk. His rival, Mark Zuckerberg, got on in the form of The Social Network. That film garnered critical acclaim and was nominated for a ton of Oscars including Best Picture.

Darren Aronofsky is an acclaimed director known for his psychological films. Some of his credits include Pi, Requiem for a Dream, Mother!, and The Wrestler. He is a former Oscar nominee for directing Black Swan. His leading actress, Natalie Portman, ultimately won an Oscar for her performance in the film.

His latest film, The Whale, garnered Brendan Fraser's first Oscar. Aranofsky has a knack for getting his actors Oscars if nothing else. He also directed a film for the Sphere titled Postcard from Earth.

A24 is an Oscar-winning studio. They have had a big 2023 with the Oscars success of Everything Everywhere All At Once and films such as Talk to Me and Priscilla.