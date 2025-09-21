The first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs delivered intense competition, dramatic finishes, and definitive storylines that set the stage for an exciting semifinal round. We saw dominant team performances to standout individual efforts, both heroic and disappointing. Here's a look at the top winners and losers from the opening playoff series.

Team Dominance and Upsets: Defining Round 1

The Minnesota Lynx held the league’s best regular-season record at 34-10. They demonstrated why they are the clear title favorites by sweeping the upstart Golden State Valkyries, 2-0. The Lynx's ability to control the tempo, defend relentlessly, and finish games strongly underlined their championship pedigree. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces snatched a nail-biter in Game 3 by edging out the Seattle Storm 74-73. That result ended the Storm’s 17-game winning streak and proved their mettle on both ends of the court.

In a surprising upset, the shorthanded Indiana Fever knocked off the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a tight 2-1 series victory. Note that the Fever were battling injuries to key players including star Caitlin Clark. The Fever’s grit and depth were on full display as they overcame adversity to reach their first semifinals since 2015. Rounding out the advancing teams, the Phoenix Mercury rallied from a 0-1 series deficit to oust defending champions New York Liberty with a confident victory in Game 3.

Standout Stars

A'ja Wilson

A class apart in Round 1 was A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. She led all postseason scorers with an average of 29.3 points per game. Wilson’s clutch scoring, rebounding, and defensive presence were instrumental in the Aces’ narrow series win. Complementing Wilson was Jackie Young, who provided vital contributions as a two-way player. She filled the stat sheet with points, steals, and energy that catalyzed the team's offense and stifled opponents.

On the other side of the bracket, Alyssa Thomas embodied leadership and tenacity for the Phoenix Mercury. Her ability to orchestrate the offense, grab critical rebounds, and steer the team through pressure-filled moments was key to their landmark win over the defending champions. Defensively stout and offensively efficient, Thomas’s all-around play earned her high praise heading into the semifinals.

Napheesa Collier

The Minnesota Lynx leaned heavily on the steady excellence of Napheesa Collier, whose scoring consistency and rebounding control helped the team dominate the Golden State Valkyries. She averaged 22.0 points per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the floor.

Kelsey Mitchell

Likewise, the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell showed clutch scoring and resilience. She helped the team upset the favored Atlanta Dream despite key injuries. Mitchell stepped up huge, putting up 23.3 points and 2.7 triples per game in the series.

Coach Natalie Nakase

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase won the WNBA Coach of the Year award. Recall that the first-year coach led the Valkyries to a 23-21 record. That was more than five times the number of games the last WNBA expansion team won in 2008 (Dream went 4-30). Despite the Valkyries' Round 1 series loss, just making it to the postseason was quite a milestone.

Disappointments and struggles

For the New York Liberty, injuries were the only constant this season, right up to the end. Star forward Breanna Stewart, expected to lead her team on a deep playoff run, was hurt and hobbled. The Liberty’s poor shooting in Game 3 (just 30 percent from the field and 23 percent from three) resulted in an early exit. A knee injury hampered her throughout the series, and in Game 2 she was limited to just six points. That highlighted how much her health factored into New York’s downfall.

Nneka Ogwumike

Game 3 was the wrong time for Nneka Ogwumike to go cold. The Seattle Storm veteran tied Erica Wheeler for a team-high 16 points but shot just 4-of-13 from the floor against Las Vegas. She missed her first six attempts and didn’t record a field goal until midway through the third quarter.

Even with Ogwumike struggling, Seattle remained in contention until the final seconds. The Storm held the lead twice in the last 93 seconds. Unfortunately, Wheeler’s last-second shot to bounce off the rim. However, had Ogwumike connected on even half of her missed looks, the outcome might have been different. Seattle might have advanced instead of Las Vegas.

Atlanta Dream’s foul trouble

The Atlanta Dream’s physical style backfired in their series. Early foul trouble repeatedly disrupted their rhythm. By the end of the first quarter in Game 3, starters Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, and Bri Jones already had two fouls each. Gray picked up a third just before halftime. In total, six players committed at least one foul in the opening half, leading to 11 personal fouls and sending Indiana to the line 16 times before the break. The Fever ultimately finished with 24 free throw attempts compared to just 11 for the Dream. That was a disparity that proved costly.

What lies ahead: Semifinals take shape

With the playoffs shifting to best-of-five series, the stage is set for two compelling matchups. The Minnesota Lynx will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and balanced roster as they take on the Phoenix Mercury. That's a team brimming with momentum and confidence. Meanwhile, the gritty Indiana Fever face the powerhouse Las Vegas Aces in a showdown that could shape both franchises for years to come.

Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs delivered thrilling basketball, standout performances, and unforgettable moments. It set the tone for an electrifying race to the championship.