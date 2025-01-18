Detroit Lions logoDetroit Lions logoWith the 2024-25 divisional round in full effect, some fans have already started predicting who they think will win Super Bowl 59. And during his segment on TODAY, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning predicted the winner between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

“My Super Bowl prediction is the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, with Detroit winning,” Manning said. “You heard it here first.”

When it comes to who NFL fans think will win Super Bowl 59, the Lions and Bills are two common choices, considering that they're both two of the best teams remaining in the playoffs.

So, while fans might've heard him say it first, he certainly wasn't the first person claiming this prediction.

Now, the Lions are coming into their first matchup of the 2024 postseason, looking to defeat the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

Before punching their card to the divisional round, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders had a heroic performance in Wild Card Weekend, winning the game on a final-second doink-and-in, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, it's safe to say the Commanders are entering Saturday night with plenty of momentum.

However, Manning isn't worried about that, as he's expecting the Lions to go 3-0 in the playoffs.

On the flip side of Manning's prediction, he thinks the Bills will make their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history, falling short once again.

After a dominant 31-7 win against the Denver Broncos in the first round, the Bills face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on their way to Super Bowl 59.

And considering Allen's 1-0 record against Jackson in the playoffs, statistically speaking, the Bills look to land in the conference championship against the Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans.

Regardless, Manning didn't get into the nitty-gritty of how he expected each team to land in Super Bowl 59. He just predicted the outcome, which he stated would be a matchup between Dan Campbell's Lions and Sean McDermott's Bills.

While some fans in upstate New York might've hoped for a different prediction, Manning is riding with the Lions as his prediction, rooting for Detroit to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.