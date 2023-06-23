Talks of an Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Octagon fight have had fuel added to the fire — especially after Dana White's recent comments — but are reportedly being held up for one crazy reason.

According to TMZ, the factor holding up talks of the Musk-Zuckerberg fight is size. A source tells TMZ that the two are close to fighting, but the disparity in height and weight is holding it up. Musk stands at 6'1″ and apparently weighs between 185-200 lbs, whereas Zuckerberg is 5'7″ and around 155 lbs.

Now, on one hand, exhibition fights generally overlook any sort of size disadvantage (hence Floyd Mayweather's fight with Logan Paul). On the other, that is a big difference — especially for a fight taking place in an Octagon (should that part come to fruition).

The Musk-Zuckerberg rivalry and Octagon fight talk all began with a tweet response from Musk who said he'd be down for a fight in the Octagon with Zuckerberg. The two chirped back and forth with their respective social media platforms before ultimately seeming to play it off as a joke. However, Dana White — president of the UFC — confirmed that the talks between the two were happening and he began promoting it as the “biggest fight in the history of the world.” It still remains to be seen if it'll happen, but it would be one of the biggest fights in pop culture history.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are two of the most well-known billionaires in the world. The former owns Twitter and the former is CEO of Meta. Both have done a lot (both good and bad) for their respective platforms and their fight would be the clash of tech giants — their industry's closest thing to Godzilla v. Kong.