When technology gets a little too intense even for Elon Musk, maybe we should start to worry. TMZ reports that Musk is suing OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, because he feels the platform has “turned its back on humanity.” Yikes.
Musk helped finance and found OpenAI in 2015, but he decided to take the company to court because he says the founders have violated the founding principals of the organization.
Musk claims in the legal filing, obtained by TMZ, that when he created the company alongside CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, they laid out a mission statement for the company which stated that the AI technology generated by OpenAI would be designed as a tool for the benefit of all mankind, not as a source for profit.
Additionally, Musk says the code they created was supposed to be open and available to the public, so that everyone could understand the underlying workings and have a hand in the development of the technology.
Musk claims in the suit that both of these founding tenets were violated by the latest version of ChatGPT released last year.
Known as GPT-4, and largely regarded as the smartest iteration of AI yet, the game-changing platform quickly became a cultural touchstone, with Musk claiming Microsoft even paid a substantial sum for an exclusive licensing agreement with OpenAI to gain access to parts of the technology.
However, Musk says there was very little transparency about the inner workings of GPT-4, which violates the terms of their original deal for the company.
He also claims that the flurry of corporate drama last year when CEO Sam Altman was suddenly fired from the OpenAI board, only to be just as abruptly reinstated a few days later, was further proof of the company violating its mission statement. He elaborates on his belief by suggesting it was a profit grab to reinstate Altman, because he came back to the company surrounded by Microsoft-supporting board members.
Musk hopes to gain a few things from the suit. First and foremost, he wants OpenAI to be found in breach of contract for the GPT-4 incarnation of ChatGPT. Secondly, he wants a legal order requiring OpenAI to adhere to the principles laid out when he helped found the company nine years ago — namely, that the underlying technology be open to the public and that the company be less driven by chasing profits.
One of the chief complaints about ChatGPT is the creepiness factor of the unknowns involved in the enterprise — how and where it obtains its information. Other AI softwares have already tried to course-correct for this, like , which lays out the source of its information when you prompt it with questions.
Sounds like Elon Musk is trying to demand much of the same from OpenAI. It's hard to predict how such a lawsuit might play out for Musk. Perhaps he should ask ChatGPT.