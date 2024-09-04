Recently, legendary rock star Elton John has been dealing with a “severe” eye infection. The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer recently broke his silence on the matter.

He took to Instagram to provide an update for his fans. Unfortunately, he has “limited vision” in one of his eyes. Luckily, he is recovering and should get back to full health sooner rather than later.

“Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” John said. “I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

He added that he has spent the summer recovering from the infection. He adds that he is “feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Luckily, it sounds like Elton John is on the mend from the eye infection. And at least he is no longer touring. An infection would likely cause his tour dates to be postponed or canceled.

Who is Elton John?

John is an award-winning singer-songwriter. He is best known for his work with lyricist Bernie Taupin, who has written most of John's biggest hits.

He released his debut album, Empty Sky, in 1969. It was not until his next album, the self-titled Elton John, that he had his first major hit (“Your Song”). From there, John released Honky Château, which featured hits “Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time” and “Honky Cat.”

Throughout the rest of the seventies, John rode a wave of popularity. He recorded hits like “Crocodile Rock,” “Daniel,” “Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Candle in the Wind” over the coming weeks.

In his career, John has released 31 studio albums. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he recorded a collaboration album, The Lockdown Sessions. It featured Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and Lil Nas X.

Additionally, he has composed music for The Lion King and Billy Elliot the Musical. He won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Two other songs, “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” also received nominations that year.

He is coming off the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2023. His final concert tour spanned nearly five years, thanks to the pandemic, after starting on September 8, 2018. It concluded on July 8, 2023. During that span, John and his band played 330 shows, including a headlining set at Glastonbury.

The tour became the highest-grossing concert tour ever, dethroning Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and U2. It grossed over $900 million throughout its 300+ dates. However, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has since taken the top spot after crossing $1 billion.