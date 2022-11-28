Published November 28, 2022

By Steve Silverman

Another game and another loss for the Houston Texans. Head coach Lovie Smith’s team dropped a 30-15 decision to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks could not contain his displeasure after the game.

“Emotions are bad,” he said. “When you’re sitting here at 1-9-1, it’s embarrassing at the end of the day. We haven’t been good enough. It’s disappointing for the fans, disappointing for all the work we put in. It’s just embarrassing.”

While the final score was somewhat respectable, the Texans trailed 30-0 at halftime. The Houston defense was unable to control Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the first half. The Dolphins pulled Tagovailoa late in the 3rd quarter, and the Texans were able to mount something of a comeback at that point.

However, just when it appeared that one more score by Houston would give the Texans a fighting chance, Kyle Allen threw a late interception that ended all hope.

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 36 passes for 299 yards and 1 touchdown. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was Miami’s leading receiver with 5 receptions for 85 yards.

The Dolphins were coming off a bye week and did not have their offense operating at a peak level right away. However, Tagovailoa helped turn things around.

“We could have finished a lot of drives better … but that’s always tough when your team is hot and then you go into a bye week,” Tagovailoa said. “You try to come back on a week like this to find whatever that feeling was that you guys had with that momentum.”

Brandin Cooks caught 5 passes for 59 yards for the Texans, while teammate Jordan Akins caught 5 passes for 61 yards.