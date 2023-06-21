Emilia Clarke, the newest addition to the MCU in the series Secret Invasion, has made a surprising comparison between the secrecy of MCU productions and her previous experience on Game of Thrones. In an interview for the Around the Table series, Clarke expressed her appreciation for the level of secrecy maintained by Marvel and how it made her job easier, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Emilia Clarke recalls how Marvel's security team "terrified" her about spoilers when she joined the cast of #SecretInvasion.

The actress revealed that keeping secrets was much simpler now that she is part of Marvel, as she can simply say, “Dude, Marvel. I can't say anything.” This was a stark contrast to her time on “Game of Thrones,” where the later seasons saw massive security changes that sometimes made it challenging for the actors to understand their characters' motivations.

Emilia Clarke even disclosed that the stringent security measures implemented by Marvel had an impact on her even before joining the MCU. During a conversation with “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, they expressed their desire to learn from Marvel's approach to secrecy. Clarke reminisced, “When we were doing Game of Thrones… they were like, ‘Marvel. We're just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel's doing, we just want to do that.'”

Her involvement in “Secret Invasion” as G'iah, the adult daughter of Skrull leader Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn), brought its own set of security protocols. Clarke shared her experience of a nerve-wracking Zoom meeting with their security team, which left her feeling terrified. She humorously recalled thinking, “I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything.”