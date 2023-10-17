Former Captain America Chris Evans revealed at a New York Comic Con panel that he is now a married man, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I got married,” he said to resounding cheers. He thanked the crowd and added, “It was really, really great.”

“We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, and we did one in Portugal — my wife’s Portuguese,” he remarked, as he provided a few more details. He also said that he and Baptista are enjoying their downtime as newlyweds.

The U.S. wedding was held on September 9 and was attended by Evans’ MCU co-stars, as well as old friends John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Jaime Chung, and Bryan Greenberg. No other details have emerged regarding the wedding in Portugal.

The newlyweds have mostly kept their relationship on the down-low. Neither did they confirm their engagement prior to getting married.

Chris Evans is known to be quite private regarding his personal life. However, after he became People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, he said his future romantic prospects include a “wife, kids, building a family.”

Baptista played the titular role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. It was canceled after two seasons, but thanks to fans’ support the series will now return as movies – three of them.

Evans, of course, was Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He hung up the shield after Avengers: Endgame, entrusting it to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Post-MCU, Chris Evans will star in Netflix's Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt. They're both playing pharmaceutical sales representatives in the David Yates film, selling painkillers to doctors for cancer patients.