Benny Safdie's A24 film The Smashing Machine already cast Dwayne Johnson. Emily Blunt could be joining the cast as well.
Jungle Cruise reunion?
Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Blunt is in talks for The Smashing Machine. She previously starred alongside Johnson in Jungle Cruise for Disney in 2021.
The Smashing Machine is a new sports drama from Safdie for A24. It will depict the life of former UFC Champion Mark Kerr. Dwayne Johnson will play Kerr in the biopic.
Benny Safdie was formerly part of the Safdie Brothers directing collective. As a duo, they directed the likes of Good Time and Uncut Gems. They also produced Funny Pages for A24 as well.
As an actor, Safdie has starred in Good Time, Pieces of a Woman, Licorice Pizza, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Oppenheimer.
Emily Blunt first gained notoriety for her role in The Devil Wears Prada. She'd then star in films like Gulliver's Travels, Gnomeo & Juliet, Looper, and Into the Woods. Blunt also voiced a role in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Wind Rises.
Some of Blunt's action roles include Edge of Tomorrow, which she starred in with Tom Cruise, and Sicario. In the subsequent years, Blunt starred in the likes of The Huntsman: Winter's War, The Girl on the Train, and Marry Poppins Returns (in the title role). She also stars in the Quiet Place franchise, which her husband John Krasinski directs her in.
In 2023, Blunt also starred alongside Safdie in Oppenheimer. She played the titular physicist's wife, Kitty, in the film. Coming up, she will star in The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and If from Krasinski.