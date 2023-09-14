You might have the chance to take Emily Ratajkowski on a date.

In her TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the model shared her dating requirements with fans. Emily humorously stated, “Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner.” This goes over with a voiceover repeating, “Let’s do it.” The TikTok post was captioned with her being thankful for having moved past a period of healing.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If recalled, the 32-year-old model filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, following allegations of infidelity. After past dates, Emily took to the popular platform to offer a glimpse into her dating life. Plus, on how everyone might get the chance.

Some enthusiastic fans didn't miss the opportunity to respond playfully. One fan quipped, “Say less, I just booked us a reservation at Chili’s,” while another joked, “My mom said we can get dinner if you want.”

But Emily Ratajkowski didn't just playfully revealed how to date her. She also opened up about her love life and was met with praise from followers who appreciated her candor. “You’re the REALEST for this,” one user commented.

Since her divorce, she has been romantically linked to various celebrities. From her brief fling with comedian Pete Davidson to her rendezvous with Harry Styles in Tokyo, Ratajkowski's love life continues to captivate the public's interest.

So if you can't meet Emily Ratajkowski's criteria on how you can date her, you'd be glad to know she's also sharing how you can find yours.