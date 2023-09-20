In a recent development, Angelica Ross, who appeared in both Seasons 9 and 10 of “American Horror Story,” has alleged that Emma Roberts made an anti-trans comment directed at her during their time on the show. Ross was the first trans actor to secure two lead roles on network television through her appearances on the series.

During an Instagram Live session, Angelica Ross revealed that “almost every actor on the set of American Horror Story: 1984 was irritated.” She referred to this person as “Miss ER,” presumably Emma Roberts.

In one specific incident recounted by Angelica, she was engaged in conversation with Emma Roberts when the latter allegedly said, “John, Angelica's being mean.” Angelica clarified that she didn't believe Emma was making a genuine accusation.

When John responded with, “Okay ladies, that's enough, let's get back to work,” Angelica Ross claims that Emma Roberts retorted with, “Don't you mean lady?”

Angelica expressed her frustration, saying, “My blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem.”

She pointed out that another individual who previously spoke up about Emma's behavior faced repercussions. Emma did not.

Angelica Ross further alleged that Emma Roberts played mind games with members of the set. And despite having scenes together, Angelica revealed they never interacted behind the scene. “She said to me that she could feel the energy coming off of me.”

This controversy comes on the heels of Angelica Ross's claim that Ryan Murphy had promised to create a season of “American Horror Story” centered around Black women. But later failed to follow through on the idea.

Emma Roberts is yet to comment on Angelica Ross' allegations.