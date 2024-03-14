Emma Stone just won her second Oscar for her performance in Poor Things. Her next film with Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness, is coming soon.
Searchlight appears to want to take advantage of the Poor Things hype. They announced that Kinds of Kindness will be released on June 21, 2024. Stone leads the star-studded ensemble. Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, and Mamoudou Athie will also star in the film.
Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film made up of three different stories. Several actors in the ensemble will play a part in each story.
Yorgos Lanthumos' last three films, which have all starred Stone, have been distributed by Searchlight. He is also known for his films The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Lobster.
Poor Things was a big success at the Oscars. It had the second-most nominations of any film, 11, and won four awards including Best Actress for Stone.
Emma Stone's career
Emma Stone is a two-time Oscar winner for her performances in La La Land and Poor Things. She also received nominations for her performances in Birdman and The Favourite (another Lanthimos joint).
She got her start appearing in comedies such as Superbad, Zombieland, and Easy A. Stone would then go on to star in The Help, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad, and the Amazing Spider-Man series.
Some of her recent credits include the Croods franchise, Cruella, The Curse, and Zombieland: Double Tap. Coming up, Stone will star in Kinds of Kindness and Eddington, the latest film from Ari Aster.