Norwich City (13-7-12) host Birmingham City (10-8-14) at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship five-game schedule on Tuesday. Join us as we continue our English Championship odds series, where we make our Norwich-Birmingham prediction and pick.

The Norvicians currently rank ninth in the Championship, earning 46 points from 13 wins, seven draws and 12 losses in 32 games played. Norwich hopes to build on its two-game unbeaten streak after a goalless draw with Wigan Athletic and a 3-1 win over Hull City.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently 18th in the Championship table. They hope to turn the tides as they head into this game with two losses in a row from Huddersfield and Cardiff.

Here are the Norwich-Birminghamsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Championship Odds: Norwich-Birmingham Odds

Norwich: -150

Birmingham: +410

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

How to Watch Norwich vs. Birmingham

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Norwich Can Beat Birmingham

Despite a 65% ball possession rate and a 5-3 edge on corner kicks, the Canaries had to share the spoils with Wigan Athletic in their match at DW Stadium. Fourth-placed Luton has a four-point buffer over Norwich City, which makes the dream for promotion playoffs still a possible feat. Norwich occupied the bedrock of the Premier League last year, after registering just 22 points from five wins and seven draws.

Norwich hopes to snatch its fourth win in 2023. Their FA Cup hopes have been halted by Blackburn last January, but the Canaries also picked wins over Preston North End, Coventry City and Hull City this year.

The Canaries hope to impress the Norwich faithful in this game. They just won six of their 16 league fixtures on familiar territory, giving them 22 points. They own the 14th-best home record, registering 22 goals and surrendering 20. Norwich pulls 14.1 total shots, 8.4 successful dribble, and 6.6 corners on average while holding the ball 57.4% of the time. Josh Sargent has 11 goals for the Yellows, Teemu Pukki has 10, and Kieran Dowell produced five. Pukki also has seven assists, while Dowell and Gabriel Sara each have three.

If David Wagner would like to take the win at home, he must make some changes as Sargent and Pukki are out for this game. Adam Idah will be pushing for a start with Marcelino Nunez at the helm. Christos Tzolis will start alongside Dowell, Sara and Kenny McLean in the midfield. Angus Gunn should see starting duties as goalie.

Why Birmingham Can Beat Norwich

John Eustace’s side will come out all systems go at Carrow Road to gradually rise in the Championship table. They had two wins and a draw in the last four games as visitors. However, a two-game losing streak earned from Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town put the Brummies in a funk lately. A possible chance for success is in the making if the Blues replicate their wins versus West Brom and Swansea. Birmingham currently has 38 points with a -5 goal-differential.

This will be a tough game away from home, as the Brummies have a 5-4-7 record when playing as visitors. In their travels, Birmingham has found the back of the net 17 times while surrendering 22 goals. Birmingham will also be looking for its first win against Norwich since 2016, where the Brummies scored three goals at the St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Eustace will have to play this game without Krystian Bielik and Troy Deeney. Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz will see some action as starting forwards. Juninho Bacuna, Hannibal Mejbri, and Tahith Chong are primed to take the midfield duties. Birmingham has been performing poorly in the offensive end, just finding the net on 37 occasions in 32 games in the Championship. To survive this match, they need to convert more than their averages of 10.7 total shots, 4.9 corners, and a 42.5% ball possession rate. However, they should also lessen the possessions lost (159.8) and fouls (11.7) they commit per game.

If the Brummies focus on defending, they should match or exceed season averages of 16.7 tackles, 9.4 interceptions, 20 clearances, and 2.5 saves, which have resulted in nine clean sheets this season. John Ruddy will likely start as the man designated in the goalposts, but the likes of Maxime Colin, Emmanuel Longelo, Auston Trusty, Harlee Dean, and Dion Sanderson should keep a tighter and more compact defensive wall.

Final Norwich-Birmingham Prediction & Pick

Norwich was disappointed after sharing points with Wigan last Saturday afternoon. The Canaries will be desperate to wow the home crowd and get back to winning ways in order to keep the top six hopes alive.

Birmingham was hit with a loss as well as two damaging injuries at Huddersfield last time out. With a depleted attacking arsenal, it will be a tough ask to avoid a similar fate in terms of the result at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Final Norwich-Birmingham Prediction & Pick: Norwich (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-108)