As a supportive fiancé, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has given a glowing review of his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's Sinners movie.

Speaking to reporters, Allen was asked about Sinners. He acknowledged that Hollywood is a “different world,” but he seems to appreciate it.

“I'm so excited for her and so proud of her,” Allen gushed. “It's getting some great reviews; it's a fantastic movie. So, go watch it. I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine.”

Allen is not wrong about Sinners getting rave reviews from movie critics. Currently, it holds a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics with 301 reviews. Audiences have loved it as well, as it has a 97% on the Popcornmeter.

Sinners has also had a successful box office run. It made $48 million domestically during its opening weekend, and it has made a total of $79.9 million worldwide to date.

Who does Hailee Steinfeld play in Sinners?

In Sinners, Steinfeld plays Mary, the ex-girlfriend of Stack (Michael B. Jordan). They rekindle their relationship after Stack and Smoke (both played by Jordan) return to their Mississippi hometown. The twins return home to open a juke joint in Mississippi. Once they are back, they encounter a sinister evil.

Aside from Jordan and Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, and Wunmi Mosaku also star in Sinners. Ryan Coogler wrote and directed it. Sinners marked the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan.

Currently, Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld are enjoying their offseason. The Bills started their offseason program with voluntary workouts on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Bills are coming off another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite beating them in the regular season, the Bills could not get the job done in the postseason.

Allen is also coming off his first-ever NFL MVP award. He was also named Second-team All-Pro after his 2024 season for the second time in his career.

In his seventh season in the NFL, Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Now, the Bills enter their eighth season with Allen under center. They are hoping to finally overcome the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC and make a Super Bowl. They have yet to make one with Allen as their quarterback.