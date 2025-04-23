Currently, everything is going right for Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld between her movie roles and engagement to fiancé Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. However, she has had to take a break from something she loves to get where she is.

Speaking to Collider, Steinfeld recalled her break from making music. She described it as a “difficult” decision because she loves the work.

“I had taken a bit of a break from music, which was a very difficult decision to make, but I wanted to focus on my acting and was happy to be doing that,” Steinfeld explained. “It goes without saying, but… music is a love of mine and a huge passion and something that has played a very strong role in my life in more ways than one, and having had the opportunity to make music through the years of my own is something I will never take for granted.”

Luckily, music is pivotal to Sinners. She talked about the relationship between the medium and the movie, calling herself “lucky” for being involved in Ryan Coogler's latest. Steinfeld wrote and recorded an original song titled “Dangerous” for it.

“I felt so, so lucky to be a part of a movie like Sinners where music is such a huge part of it,” she said. “This is the dream — for me to be acting in a film that is so driven and moved by music. I was able to open the door again to work on something that I'm very, very, very excited about and can't wait to share more with people. It's been a long time, and I didn't realize how much I missed it.”

Hailee Steinfeld's music career amid her Josh Allen relationship

Steinfeld and Allen began dating after her break from music. In Pitch Perfect 2, she gained fame for her performance of “Flashlight.”

In the wake of her Pitch Perfect success, Steinfeld released her debut single, “Love Myself,” in 2015. Her debut EP, Haiz, also came out that year. Her other singles include “Starving” and “Let Me Go.”

Nearly five years later, Steinfeld released her second EP, Half Written Story. It would be more than two years before she released her next single, “Coast,” which features Anderson .Paak. She also released “SunKissing” in 2023.

Perhaps now that her career has blossomed, she can return to music. Maybe someday, fans will get a full album of new material from Steinfeld. For now, watching her in Sinners will have to suffice.