As he kicked off his 2026 leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan changed up his setlist in the opening shows.

He began the 2026 run of shows on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026. Dylan opened the show in the same fashion as his last Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour show in November 2025, performing “I'll Be Your Baby Tonight.”

However, the surprises came right after, as Dylan played “Man in the Long Black Coat” for the first time since Nov. 7, 2013. Later in the show, Dylan performed two covers, Bo Diddley's “I Can Tell,” and, even more significantly, he performed Eddie Cochran's “Nervous Breakdown” for the first time ever as the penultimate song of the show.

These were not the only surprises. Dylan still performed six songs from Rough and Rowdy Ways, but he sprinkled in songs that made his 2025 Outlaw Festival show like “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.” He also performed “I Can Tell” throughout his Outlaw Festival run in 2025.

There were some notable omissions from his last Rough and Rowdy Ways show. Some of his early-career hits, like “It Ain't Me, Babe,” and “It's All Over Now, Baby Blue,” were not performed. Nor was “Goodbye Jimmy Reed.”

Still, fans who wanted fewer songs from his Rough and Rowdy Ways album will be thrilled with this development. Dylan played nine songs from his last studio album during his final 2025 show. He cut three of them and brought out some other classics and surprises in 2026.

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Bob Dylan's 2026 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour premiere show setlist

Below is Dylan's setlist from his 2026 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour premiere show on Mar. 21. Note: the setlist was the same the following night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.