For the first time since September 2024, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in the United States in 2026, bringing the Land of Hope & Dreams Tour to 18 different cities.
The announcement was made via Springsteen's Instagram account. He spoke while leaning on one of his cars in his garage. The tour will begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Mar. 31, before concluding in Washington, D.C., on May 27.
“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming,” Springsteen said with a chuckle. “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C., for the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour.
“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American Dream. All of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome,” he continued.
Bruce Springsteen's 2026 tour dates
Below is the full list of tour dates for Springsteen and the E Street Band's upcoming 2026 Land of Hope & Dreams Tour.
- Mar. 31: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Target Center)
- Apr. 3: Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)
- Apr. 7: Inglewood, California (Kia Forum)
- Apr. 9: Inglewood, California (Kia Forum)
- Apr. 13: San Francisco, California (Chase Center)
- Apr. 16: Phoenix, Arizona (Mortgage Matchup Center)
- Apr. 20: Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)
- Apr. 23: Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)
- Apr. 26: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
- Apr. 29: Chicago, Illinois (United Center)
- May 2: Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)
- May 5: Belmont Park, New York (UBS Arena)
- May 8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Xfinity Mobile Arena)
- May 11: New York, New York (Madison Square Garden)
- May 14: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)
- May 16: New York, New York (Madison Square Garden)
- May 19: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PPG Paints Arena)
- May 22: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Arena)
- May 24: Boston, Massachusetts (TD Garden)
- May 27: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)