For the first time since September 2024, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in the United States in 2026, bringing the Land of Hope & Dreams Tour to 18 different cities.

The announcement was made via Springsteen's Instagram account. He spoke while leaning on one of his cars in his garage. The tour will begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Mar. 31, before concluding in Washington, D.C., on May 27.

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming,” Springsteen said with a chuckle. “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C., for the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour.

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American Dream. All of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

Bruce Springsteen's 2026 tour dates

Below is the full list of tour dates for Springsteen and the E Street Band's upcoming 2026 Land of Hope & Dreams Tour.