At the 2025 New York Film Festival screening of Deliver Me from Nowhere, The Boss Bruce Springsteen performed for the first time since his 2025 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour concluded in July.

He surprised fans by going on stage after the movie concluded. He performed an acoustic rendition of “Land of Hope and Dreams” for those in attendance.

A special performance from Bruce Springsteen at #NYFF63 🎤 SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE is in theaters October 24.

Before the song, Springsteen gave a shoutout to the people who made the movie possible. He specifically name-dropped Deliver Me from Nowhere star Jeremy Allen White, who played a “much better looking version of me.”

Bruce Springsteen's biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere

The upcoming Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere, just screened at the NYFF ahead of its theatrical release. 20th Century Studios will release the movie on October 24, 2025.

It follows Springsteen after the success of The River as he recorded Nebraska, a solo acoustic album. The biopic follows his personal journey as he made the landmark album.

Scott Cooper wrote and directed the biopic. It is based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere. The movie held its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025.

White plays Springsteen in the biopic. Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young also star in the project.

To tie in with the movie, Springsteen is releasing Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, a new box set of the album. It features the long-fabled Electric Nebraska, which features songs from the recordings featuring the E Street Band before it was turned into an acoustic album.

Additionally, Springsteen recently filmed a solo live concert of the album. A remastered version of Nebraska will also be included in the box set, as well as a Blu-ray of the live performance.