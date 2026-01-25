Following their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura has seemingly confirmed the retirement date of WWE's AJ Styles, his longtime rival.

Nakamura took to his Instagram Stories to share an entry from his diary (via Wrestle Ops). In the entry, Nakamura recalled asking Styles when he was planning to retire while WWE was last in Japan.

Shinsuke Nakamura shared that AJ Styles told him he will be retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/cdjE3pE67A — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 25, 2026 Expand Tweet

Styles responded, “The Royal Rumble. I've already decided.” If this story is true, that means his retirement is now only six days away.

The post has since been deleted from Nakamura's Instagram Stories. It's unknown why he deleted the post. Perhaps he spoiled Styles' retirement plans, or maybe plans have since changed.

AJ Styles' WWE retirement could be coming soon

Article Continues Below

At the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Styles will face Gunther for the second time in recent memory. Their last match ended in controversy, and their Royal Rumble bout may end the feud.

During Saturday Night's Main Event on Jan. 24, 2026, the WWE commentators were hyping up how Styles' career could be on the line against the “Ring General.”

WWE uses storylines like this, saying the loser will “leave” the company or “retire.” Sometimes, it's used as a way for the underdog to win with their back against the wall; other times, it's used to write them out as the wrestler leaves the promotion.

Either way, Gunther vs. Styles will have major implications for both Superstars. Gunther is coming off John Cena's retirement match. He made Cena tap out in his last-ever WWE match.

Styles took issue with the way Gunther handled the retirement. They had a match during the Jan. 12, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW.

At one point, the “Phenomenal One” had Gunther in the calf crusher. Gunther tapped out, but he did it outside of the referee's view. Styles let him out, and the “Ring General” took advantage. Now, they will face again at the Royal Rumble to determine a definitive winner.