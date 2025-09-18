A new look at Hulu's Chad Powers series is here, with the series' star Glen Powell and Eli Manning at the forefront. However, the guys fight over the spotlight.

The promo begins with Powell and Manning standing side-by-side. Every time Powell begins to speak, Manning jumps in, talking over him.

“Sorry to interrupt, but it's worth making special note of the star power behind Chad Powers,” Manning said.

As Powell began talking, Manning once again interrupted him. He confessed he didn't expect the initial Chad Powers sketch from Eli's Places to spawn a comedy series starring Powell. “You see, when I first developed Chad Powers, I never expected it to have the far-reaching impact that it did,” Manning said. “And now, to have the opportunity to expand it to a. series, it's been the honor of my notable, acclaimed, and wide-ranging career.”

When Powell calls out Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP reminds the actor who he is. “Oh, I'm sorry, how many Super Bowls did you win?” he fires back at Powell.

Powell has a good retort, claiming he made his “varsity team.” However, the truth quickly comes to light. “Drama team, but still,” Powell sheepishly says. Manning then replies, “That's cute,” as he pays Powell's cheeks.

Obviously, this was done in good fun. Powell and Manning collaborated to make the series possible. While Powell co-created the Chad Powers series with Michael Waldron, it is based on Manning's sketch from Eli's Places.

What is the Chad Powers series about?

The upcoming Chad Powers is a scripted adaptation of Manning's original sketch. Originally, Manning put on prosthetics to go undercover at Penn State's walk-on tryouts.

Now, Powell and Waldron take it to a new level. Powell plays Russ Holliday, a collegiate quarterback whose career is ruined by his performance in a championship game. So, he attempts to walk on at another college in disguise as Chad Powers.

Powell and Waldron co-wrote the screenplay for the premiere episode. The first two episodes will premiere on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. It will air on Hulu.