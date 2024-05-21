Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, just got hitched.

The rapper's daughter is the second oldest and only biological child that he had with Kim Scott. TMZ reported that she married Evan McClintock this past Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. The couple has been together since 2016 and got engaged in February of 2023.

Eminem attends daughter Hailie Jade's wedding

Her dad was in attendance and wasn't shy about dancing with his daughter and playing a big role in the event. Along with her famous father, rappers 50 Cent and Dr. Dre attended. Producer Jimmy Iovine was also a guest.

Slim Shady was all dressed in a tux, and Hailie wore a beautiful bridal gown. Obviously a proud daddy. He's used Hailie in many songs as a reference and it's pretty obvious he's thinks the world of her.

Hailie posted about the engagement back in Febuary with a caption that reads: “casual weekend recap….2.4.23 i love you @evenmcclintock11.”

And now, she has photos from the wedding.

In the post she wrote, “We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Her sister, Alaina Scott, left a comment on the photo, saying, “I hope this day, but more importantly I hope this life is everything you've dreamed of and more. You are so deserving. Love you Hay (heart emoji).”

Also, her new husband Evan wrote, “That's my wife. Best weekend of my life.”

No, there were no photos of Eminem or the other famous attendees on her social feed, but rest assured, they were present.

Hailie is 28 and a podcaster and social media influencer. Her Just A Little Shady podcast has over 154K subscribers on YouTube. However, it hasn't been updated with episodes recently.

According to Y! Entertainment, the rap star said in the Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast in 2020, “When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing that I'm most proud of, you know, is being able to raise kids.”

Marshall Mathers shares three children with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. They are Alaina, Hailie Jade, and Stevie. He adopted his niece, Alaina Marie when she was a child. She's the daughter of Kim's twin sister, Dawn Scott. She married her fiancé, Matt Moeller, in 2023.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005. Stevie was born in 2002 and is the child of Kim and her former partner, Eric Hartter. The adoption was due to Hartter's drug addiction.

So, there's much to celebrate for Eminem, Hailie Jade, and the entire family.

Congrats to the newlyweds!