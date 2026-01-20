A documentary on legendary college coach Nick Saban's life is coming to ESPN.

The six-part series titled Saban, from ESPN and Word + Pictures, chronicles the former University of Alabama coach's life and his trailblazing career in the sport.

According to the official logline per Variety, “the series will tell the story of Nick Saban’s extraordinary career, highlighted by his 17 seasons at Alabama, where he led the team to six national titles and reestablished the Crimson Tide as the preeminent program in college football.”

During his time as a college coach, he won seven college football national championships – his first with LSU in 2003 and six others at the University of Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020).

The release per Deadline shared that “the series will peel back the curtain on the long closely guarded world of Saban,” as the docuseries will show “with hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the locker room and practice fields, as well as many other behind-the-scenes moments in his career at Alabama, and prior to that LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Michigan State among other stops. There’s also a wealth of present-day interviews with Saban and his wife, the legendary Ms. Terry Saban, whose own influence and impact played a massive role in Nick’s success as a coach and leader.”

Saban's legacy in college football is renowned and is the most decorated coach in the modern Poll Era.

“There will never be another Nick Saban,” said Conner Schell, CEO of Words + Pictures. “He’s a football genius, a singular leader, and a true icon who has done more than anyone to shape the modern game of college football and the culture around it.”

The seven-time championship-winning coach retired from Alabama two years ago. He is now an analyst for ESPN. He shared what it means for him to be honored with the docuseries.

“With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” Nick Saban said. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen. I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way and I’m happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There’s a lot to tell, and I’m excited to share it all.”

The premiere date and episode rollout have not yet been announced and will be revealed at a later date.

Take a look at the trailer: