The latest episode of VICE Sports' new retrospective series, NFL Classics: After Further Review, will highlight the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and Joe Montana and the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs back in 1994 was a step in the franchise's journey to their second Super Bowl. Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Heidi Gardner grew up a Chiefs fan, and her young self took the loss hard.

In an exclusive clip presented by ClutchPoints, Gardner revealed an entry from her childhood diary to Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones, sportscaster Kyle Brandt, and former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, a fellow fan of the team. She journaled following the Chiefs' loss to the Bills in the AFC Championship Game over 30 years ago.

“Today, the Chiefs played the Bills and lost 30-13,” Gardner's diary entry began. “I'm crying. I feel like someone crushed me. We would have gone to the Super Bowl. It's all over the news, and that just makes me cry more.

“On Friday, I got on the radio on two stations for a song I made up about Joe Montana in the Super Bowl. But the Bills knocked Joe out in the first half, and he was out [for] the rest of the game. Nothing can explain how bad I feel,” she continued.

Brandt then asked if Gardner could remember and sing her song. A young Gardner took inspiration from the iconic “Frosty the Snowman” Christmas song. There were slight tweaks to the lyrics, though.

“Frosty Montana is Kansas City's best quarterback,” she began singing.

All four of them began laughing. Stonestreet poked fun at Gardner for plagiarizing the iconic holiday jingle. “Yeah, I was gonna say, that sounds really familiar, Heidi,” he quipped.

The latest episode of NFL Classics: After Further Review will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on VICE TV.

The Chiefs' AFC Championship Game loss to the Bills

On Jan. 23, 1994, the Chiefs lost to the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, crushing several Kansas City fans like the SNL alum. It was a rough game for Montana.

As Gardner noted, Montana was knocked out in the first half. Even before his injury, Montana was underwhelming. He completed under half of his passes, throwing just 125 yards and no touchdowns. He did, however, throw an interception to the Bills' defense. Dave Krieg filled in for Montana. He also did not throw a touchdown and was intercepted once.

Meanwhile, Jim Kelly led the Bills to victory. He didn't score a touchdown, but he was efficient. He did not get sacked, and he also had no turnovers.

It was Thurman Thomas who stood out. He rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Unfortunately, the Bills' season would end with a loss in the Super Bowl one week later.