GloRilla and DJ Mustard will be showing their athletic skills on the court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

On Feb. 13 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Glo and the Grammy-winning producer will be showing off their moves during NBA All-Star Weekend, Billboard reports. More athletes, entertainers, and musicians will be announced at a later time.

Glo is currently dating Brandon Ingram so hopefully she can add some quick training sessions in before her NBA All-Star debut. The two sparked romance rumors after the Toronto Raptors star joined Glo on her birthday in Mexico last summer. She previously performed at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game where she performed hits such as “Let Her Cook” and “TGIF.”

“You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies, and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” the rapper said in a press release at the time. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”

As for Mustard, he previously used his producing skills on NB2K16's soundtrack alongside DJ Premier. This side quest follows the “Not Like Us” producer's focus on his health and fitness routine. The producer has lost over 100 pounds after starting at 340 and is now weighing in at 225.

“I’ve had five different trainers. I’ve done every diet you can think of,” Mustard told Men's Health. “I remember the doctor would always tell me I have a fatty liver. So, I’d say, ‘How do I get rid of a fatty liver?’ He’d say, ‘Lose weight.’ ‘How do I get rid of high blood pressure?’ ‘Lose weight.’ I got tired of hearing that.”

Fans interested in attending the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster here. You will also be able to watch the game starting at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.