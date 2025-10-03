To celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, her fiancé and his brother, Travis and Jason Kelce, posted a meme from the movie Mean Girls.

The New Heights X, formerly Twitter, account posted a scene from Mean Girls with Jason and Travis' heads on the characters' bodies. It begins with the actual line from the movie, “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

Happy #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl release day to all who celebrate

However, Travis' character's response differs from the original line. “It's The Life of a Showgirl release day,” his character responds.

It is clear that the Kelce brothers are excited for the new album. Travis has been especially vocal about his fiancée's work since they got together.

He recently proposed to Swift. They announced it in a joint post on Instagram. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Taylor Swift announced her new album on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast

Swift announced her 12th album of original music, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast on August 13, 2025. Her first appearance on her fiancé's show was groundbreaking.

The album marks a reunion between Swift and producers Max Martin and Shellback. Swift did her last few albums with Jack Antonoff.

No singles were released before the album's release. “The Fate of Ophelia,” the album's opening track, was released as a single on the same day as the album's release.

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's first album since The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024. Unlike her last album, The Life of a Showgirl doesn't have a deluxe edition (yet).

Hours after The Tortured Poets Department was released, Swift released The Anthology. The Anthology edition featured another 15 songs.

Swift is coming off the biggest tour of her career, the Eras Tour. It concluded in December 2024 after 149 shows. It is unclear if she intends on touring The Life of a Showgirl.