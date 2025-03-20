LiAngelo Ball and GloRilla sure know how to have a good time and it's evident through the release of their newest music video, “Can You Please.”

Gelo arrives at the strip club in a yellow Ferrari and women are seen dancing in front of the basketball-turned-rapper. It's also noted that the rapper's colorful jacket is from his brother, LaMelo Ball, clothing line, La France.

The rapper is seen moving through the club spitting the contagious hook, “Baby, can you pleassssse, shake that a– for me? I've been geeked up in this b—- since eleven, it's past three.”

Glo, who is featured on Gelo's second track since his breakout hit “Tweaker,” is seen rapping her lyrics alongside other dancers in the club.

If you notice towards the end of the video you hear a snippet of an unreleased song by the rapper. It's safe to say that Gelo has new music coming as he even previewed a track during his Rolling Loud debut. While there was some mixed reaction online from the audience, it's safe to say for now, Gelo is here to stay.

The former G League player has been practicing prior to his Rolling Loud performance over the weekend. Back in January, Gelo performed at the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders halftime show and he later performed at NBA All-Star Weekend. At the time, he only had “Tweaker” released but he still got social media going with this viral hit. After the release of “Tweaker,” Gelo signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings for $13 million.

While Gelo has been successful in music so far, last month he said that he is still open to playing basketball.

“I still just stay ready,” Gelo told Complex. “If I get called tomorrow, I'll be alright.”

LiAngelo Ball Denies “Deadbeat” Rumors

Outside of music, Gelo has been involved in some online back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris. Last month she claimed that the rapper whom she shares two children with cheated on her and is got another woman pregnant. The former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star also claims that since he moved out he has not been present in their children's lives and hasn't seen them in six weeks. Gelo has claimed his innocence on several occasions after Mudarris allegations.

“Sh** I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said on the Baller Alert Show. “‘Cause I be with my young n***as every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of sh** be misleading sometimes.”

Mudarris and Gelo share two children together, a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024.

“I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he added. “I just … put my phone down, and hang out with the gang.”

When the allegations began, he commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote at the time.