Feb 28, 2025 at 6:59 PM ET

As March unfolds, Netflix is set to captivate audiences with a diverse array of films, series, and original content. From eagerly awaited Netflix Originals to timeless classics, the streaming platform ensures there's something for everyone this month.

Netflix Originals and Exclusive Premieres

The Electric State

Premiering on March 14, this sci-fi comedy directed by the Russo brothers features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the story follows an orphaned teenager on a quest to locate her brother amidst a robot uprising.

With Love, Meghan

Debuting on March 4, Meghan Markle presents this heartfelt series that delves into various dimensions of love and human connections. The show aims to inspire and resonate with viewers through its intimate storytelling.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney

Starting March 12 at 10 p.m. ET, comedian John Mulaney returns with a live weekly talk show. Spanning 12 episodes every Wednesday, the show features on-screen guests and live audience interactions, serving as a sequel to his 2024 special, Everybody's in L.A.

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

March brings a lineup of new comedy specials:

Andrew Schulz: LIFE (March 4)

Bert Kreischer: Lucky (March 18)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (March 25)

These specials promise fresh humor and unique perspectives from renowned comedians.

Reality TV and Docuseries Highlights

Love is Blind: Sweden

The Swedish adaptation of the popular reality series premieres its first season on March 6, with the second season following on March 13. The series explores singles forming connections without meeting face-to-face.

Temptation Island

Launching on March 12, Netflix revives this reality series where couples test their relationships' strength amidst enticing temptations.

Million Dollar Secret

Debuting on March 26, this competition show challenges participants to identify a concealed millionaire among them through a series of games, reminiscent of Peacock's The Traitors.

True-Crime Documentaries

This month features compelling true-crime narratives:

Chaos: The Manson Murders (March 7): Directed by Errol Morris, this documentary is based on Tom O'Neill's 2019 book, offering a fresh perspective on the infamous Manson Family crimes.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (March 31): Directed by Emmy winner Liz Garbus, this series examines the Gilgo Beach murders from the victims' viewpoints.

Classic and Contemporary Film Additions

Starting March 1, Netflix enriches its library with a blend of classic and modern films:

Classics: Do the Right Thing, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Pride & Prejudice, Friday, Wedding Crashers

Modern Hits: Sicario, Ted, Annie (2014), Black Hawk Down, The Holiday

These additions offer a diverse viewing experience, catering to various cinematic tastes.

Weekly Episode Releases

Several series will release episodes weekly throughout March:

Blue Box (Season 1): New episodes every Thursday

C.I.D. (Season 1): Airing Saturdays and Sundays at 10 p.m.

Dragon Ball DAIMA (Season 1): New episodes every Friday

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Season 1): New episodes every Saturday

The First Frost (Season 1): New episodes every Wednesday

These series ensure a steady stream of fresh content throughout the month.

March 2025 Netflix Release Schedule

March 1

The Potato Lab Season 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

March 3

Hot Wheels Let's Race Season 3

March 4

Andrew Schulz: LIFE

With Love, Meghan Season 1

March 5

Joe One Look Season 1

The Leopard Season 1

Medusa Season 1

March 6

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 1

Power Rangers

March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders

Delicious

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

Nadaaniyan

Plankton: The Movie

When Life Gives You Tangerines

March 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode

March 10

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

March 12

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Live Event

Temptation Island

Welcome to the Family

March 13

Adolescence

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2

March 14

The Electric State

March 15

SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode

March 17

CoComelon Lane Season 4

Inside Season 2

March 18

Bert Kreischer: Lucky

March 19

Twister: Caught in the Storm

Woman of the Dead Season 2

March 20

Bet Your Life

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence

Wolf King

March 21

Go!

Little Siberia

Revelations

March 22

SAKAMOTO DAYS Finale

March 25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

March 26

Caught

I Survived a Crime Season 2

Million Dollar Secret

March 27

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure

Survival of the Thickest Season 2

March 28

The Lady’s Companion

The Life List

March 31

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Promised Hearts

Rhythm + Flow Italy Season 2