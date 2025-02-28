As March unfolds, Netflix is set to captivate audiences with a diverse array of films, series, and original content. From eagerly awaited Netflix Originals to timeless classics, the streaming platform ensures there's something for everyone this month.
Netflix Originals and Exclusive Premieres
The Electric State
Premiering on March 14, this sci-fi comedy directed by the Russo brothers features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the story follows an orphaned teenager on a quest to locate her brother amidst a robot uprising.
With Love, Meghan
Debuting on March 4, Meghan Markle presents this heartfelt series that delves into various dimensions of love and human connections. The show aims to inspire and resonate with viewers through its intimate storytelling.
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney
Starting March 12 at 10 p.m. ET, comedian John Mulaney returns with a live weekly talk show. Spanning 12 episodes every Wednesday, the show features on-screen guests and live audience interactions, serving as a sequel to his 2024 special, Everybody's in L.A.
Stand-Up Comedy Specials
March brings a lineup of new comedy specials:
- Andrew Schulz: LIFE (March 4)
- Bert Kreischer: Lucky (March 18)
- Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (March 25)
These specials promise fresh humor and unique perspectives from renowned comedians.
Reality TV and Docuseries Highlights
Love is Blind: Sweden
The Swedish adaptation of the popular reality series premieres its first season on March 6, with the second season following on March 13. The series explores singles forming connections without meeting face-to-face.
Temptation Island
Launching on March 12, Netflix revives this reality series where couples test their relationships' strength amidst enticing temptations.
Million Dollar Secret
Debuting on March 26, this competition show challenges participants to identify a concealed millionaire among them through a series of games, reminiscent of Peacock's The Traitors.
True-Crime Documentaries
This month features compelling true-crime narratives:
- Chaos: The Manson Murders (March 7): Directed by Errol Morris, this documentary is based on Tom O'Neill's 2019 book, offering a fresh perspective on the infamous Manson Family crimes.
- Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (March 31): Directed by Emmy winner Liz Garbus, this series examines the Gilgo Beach murders from the victims' viewpoints.
Classic and Contemporary Film Additions
Starting March 1, Netflix enriches its library with a blend of classic and modern films:
- Classics: Do the Right Thing, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Pride & Prejudice, Friday, Wedding Crashers
- Modern Hits: Sicario, Ted, Annie (2014), Black Hawk Down, The Holiday
These additions offer a diverse viewing experience, catering to various cinematic tastes.
Weekly Episode Releases
Several series will release episodes weekly throughout March:
- Blue Box (Season 1): New episodes every Thursday
- C.I.D. (Season 1): Airing Saturdays and Sundays at 10 p.m.
- Dragon Ball DAIMA (Season 1): New episodes every Friday
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (Season 1): New episodes every Saturday
- The First Frost (Season 1): New episodes every Wednesday
These series ensure a steady stream of fresh content throughout the month.
March 2025 Netflix Release Schedule
March 1
The Potato Lab Season 1
SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
March 3
Hot Wheels Let's Race Season 3
March 4
Andrew Schulz: LIFE
With Love, Meghan Season 1
March 5
Joe One Look Season 1
The Leopard Season 1
Medusa Season 1
March 6
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta
Love is Blind: Sweden Season 1
Power Rangers
March 7
Chaos: The Manson Murders
Delicious
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7
Nadaaniyan
Plankton: The Movie
When Life Gives You Tangerines
March 8
SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode
March 10
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
March 12
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Live Event
Temptation Island
Welcome to the Family
March 13
Adolescence
Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2
March 14
The Electric State
March 15
SAKAMOTO DAYS New Episode
March 17
CoComelon Lane Season 4
Inside Season 2
March 18
Bert Kreischer: Lucky
March 19
Twister: Caught in the Storm
Woman of the Dead Season 2
March 20
Bet Your Life
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
The Residence
Wolf King
March 21
Go!
Little Siberia
Revelations
March 22
SAKAMOTO DAYS Finale
March 25
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling
March 26
Caught
I Survived a Crime Season 2
Million Dollar Secret
March 27
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure
Survival of the Thickest Season 2
March 28
The Lady’s Companion
The Life List
March 31
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
Promised Hearts
Rhythm + Flow Italy Season 2