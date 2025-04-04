Apr 4, 2025 at 9:08 AM ET

This weekend, April 4-6, 2025, there are a lot of new titles coming to Hulu. Some of the streaming highlights include several of Wes Anderson's classic movies and the Season 3 premiere of Fire Force.

The streaming service also has the premiere of Witch Watch coming on Sunday, April 6. The first two seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives are also coming to Hulu this weekend.

A collection of Wes Anderson's classics coming to streaming

On Friday, April 4, 2025, five of Anderson's movies became available on Hulu. His second feature film, Rushmore, kicks things off. His next four movies — The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, and Fantastic Mr. Fox — are also available.

Andreson is an auteur filmmaker known for movies like The Royal Tenenbaums. He also directed Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.

In 2024, he directed a series of short film adaptations of stories written by Roald Dahl. The first, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, won Best Live-Action Short Film at the Oscars.

His next movie, The Phoenician Scheme, will be released in May 2025. It features another A-list ensemble, including Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Rupert Friend.

Anderson started his career by directing Bottle Rocket. It was originally a short film from 1992. Anderson co-wrote the script with Owen Wilson, who would become one of his frequent collaborators.

Anderson and Wilson would co-write the former's next two feature films, Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. He also co-wrote films with Noah Baumbach and Jason Schwartzman. He also frequently collaborates with Roman Coppola as well to develop his stories.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (April 4-6, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (April 4-6, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, April 4

FX's Dying for Sec

Fire Force (Season 3 premiere; subbed)

Classified

The Darjeeling Limited

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Royal Tenenbaums

Rushmore

Saturday, April 5

American Monster (Season 3)

Bering Sea Gold (Season 3)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 1-2)

I Love a Mama's Boy (Season 2)

The World According to Allee Willis

Sunday, April 6

Witch Watch (Series premiere; subbed and dubbed)

