Spring officially stepped onto the stage this week with Thursday’s vernal equinox. The weather’s turning, days are stretching longer, and the world seems to be shaking off its winter sleep. It’s the season for turning the page — and Netflix seems to agree, lining up a diverse batch of original titles just in time for the equinox. If the blooming flowers and buzzing bees haven’t caught your attention yet, these new releases just might, per Netflix.

At the center of this weekend’s drop is Little Siberia, a darkly humorous thriller from Sweden. When a meteorite crashes into a car in the remote village of Hurmevaara, it brings more than just celestial mystery. The town’s priest, Joel, gets stuck guarding the rock against a growing crowd of criminals — and must also confront the more personal dilemma of his wife's unexpected pregnancy. The twist? Joel is physically unable to have children. As he fends off thieves and wrestles with secrets, the story unfolds into an offbeat exploration of morality, loyalty, and fate.

Also freshly launched is The Residence, a murder mystery produced by Shonda Rhimes. This eight-episode series takes viewers behind the polished scenes of a state dinner at the White House, where one murder sets off a tangled web of secrets. Uzo Aduba leads as the investigator trying to untangle the clues, with a vibrant cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, and a surprise cameo from Kylie Minogue. It’s sleek, scandalous, and exactly what you’d expect from Shondaland.

For those craving something darker, Revelations brings South Korean psychological thrills to the forefront. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Go! debuts with high-energy drama, and anime fans can catch the finale of Sakamoto Days, ending its run with a bang.

These additions join earlier-week releases like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and the Turkish series Bet Your Life, giving subscribers a solid lineup to stream as they welcome the new season. Whether you're in the mood to solve a murder or get swept up in international intrigue, Netflix has your spring queue sorted.

New on Netflix – Full List

Thursday, March 20

Bet Your Life (TR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence *NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King (GB) *NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, March 21

Go! (ZA) *NETFLIX SERIES

Little Siberia (SE) *NETFLIX FILM

Revelations (KR) *NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, March 22