With spooky season underway and Halloween coming at the end of the month, Paramount+ is priming its subscribers for the holiday with loads of new movies and TV shows (Sign up for a free trial!).
It is an especially busy month on the TV side for Paramount+ in October 2025. There are library movies like the first three Scream movies and some installments in the Scary Movie series coming, but it's the small screen that's getting most of the attention.
That is partially due to the second season premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the first spin-off of Young Sheldon (which was a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory).
All the movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in October 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in October 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates CBS titles Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch live with their subscription package.
Wednesday, October 1
- 30 Days of Night
- All About the Benjamins
- American Gigolo
- American Psycho
- American Psycho II: All American Girl
- Anthropoid*
- Beautiful Creatures
- Beowulf
- Breaking In
- Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!
- Chloe
- Cold Mountain
- Daddy's Home
- Death at a Funeral*
- Deep Impact
- District 9
- Drop Dead Gorgeous
- Fight Club
- Fight or Flight*
- Finding Neverland
- First Blood
- Flashdance
- Frank Miller's Sin City
- Gangs of New York
- Good Will Hunting*
- Green Room
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Hard Home
- Heat
- Hellboy
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hotel Mumbai*
- House at the End of the Street
- Hugo
- I See You
- Imagine That
- In Fabric
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Just Go with It
- King Kong (1976)
- Lake Placid
- Man With No Past
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Monster High (Season 2)
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- Nightcrawler
- No Country for Old Men
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Panic Room
- Prophecy
- Proud Mary
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Scary Movie 4
- Scary Movie V
- Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
- Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
- Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
- Scooby-Doo in Where's My Mummy?
- Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Searching
- Selena
- Shadow Land
- Silence
- Single White Female
- Spanglish
- Swingers
- Switchback
- Tabloid*
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- The Babysitter
- The Core
- The Craft
- The Evil Dead (1981)
- The First Purge
- The Fly (1986)
- The General's Daughter
- The Hunter
- The Last Gufight
- The Machinist
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Menu
- The Perfect Guy
- The Prince and Me
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Shallows
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Warriors
- Urban Legend
- When the Bough Breaks
- Zero Dark Thirty
Sunday, October 5
- A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl**
Tuesday, October 7
- The Young and the Restless (Season 53)
Wednesday, October 8
- Queen of the Desert*
Sunday, October 12
- Matlock (Season 2 premiere)**
- Elsbeth (Season 3 premiere)**
Monday, October 13
- The Neighborhood (Season 8 premiere)**
- DMW (Season 1 premiere)**
- FBI (Season 8 premiere)**
- Watson (Season 2 premiere)**
Tuesday, October 14
- NCIS (Season 23 premiere)**
- NCIS: Origins (Season 2 premiere)**
- NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 premiere)**
Thursday, October 16
- Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 2 premiere)**
- Ghosts (Season 5 premiere)**
Friday, October 17
- Fire Country (Season 4 premiere)**
- Sheriff Country (Season 1 premiere)**
- Boston Blue (Season 1 premiere)**
Saturday, October 18
- Fifty Shades of Black*
Sunday, October 19
- Tracker (Season 3 premiere)**
- The Road (Season 1 premiere)**
Wednesday, October 22
- The Thundermans: Undercover (Season 1)
Wednesday, October 29
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 12)
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in October 2025, sign up for a free trial.