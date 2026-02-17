American rapper and musician Pitbull is now reportedly planning to break a Guinness World Record during his upcoming show at Hyde Park, London. Known as “Mr.Worldwide” and his concerts all across the globe, he is next set to headline the huge London gig on Friday, Jul. 10, 2026.

According to BST Hyde Park, it will attempt to create history and break the Guinness World Record for the most people wearing bald caps during Pitbull's concert later this year. It has now been confirmed that the organizers plan to attempt to enter the official Guinness World Records list.

“It’s official. Let’s make history. After the idea was championed by [Greg James] on [BBC Radio 1], we’re on a mission to secure a [Guinness World Record] title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and [Pitbull] needs YOU there in London’s Hyde Park on Friday 10 July.”

Article Continues Below

The event hopes to earn the title of the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. The record and title are the brainchild of BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, who also happens to be Pitbull's friend and had suggested the idea via a text message.

Recently, it has become a rising trend where the audience shows up in a bald cap, aviators, and leather jackets to honor the rapper's iconic look. He will be supported by Kesha at the Hyde Park show, alongside a soon-to-be-announced full supporting lineup.

The 45-year-old is known for several popular and award-winning songs such as “Fireball,” “Rain over me,” “Timber,” “We are One,” and many more.