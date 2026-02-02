It was a big night for Jelly Roll at the 2026 Grammys, as he won three awards, which caught the attention of NFL icons like Russell Wilson and Pat McAfee.

Wilson and McAfee both posted on X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the country singer's wins. “JELLY ROLL!!!” Wilson wrote, also tagging the singer. “Congrats King! Much Deserved! Jesus gets the GLORY!”

The 2025 New York Giants quarterback is a devout Christian, so it's not surprising that he appreciated Jelly Roll's speech. During his acceptance speech, he praised God for his win and credited him for his win.

Jelly Roll just had an all-time Grammy acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/A3pYzleR4a — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 2, 2026

McAfee was also hyped up for Jelly Roll's wins at the 2026 Grammys ceremony, saying, “ATTA BOY [Jelly Roll.] PRAHD OF YOU BUBBA.”

He also shares a common interest with Jelly Roll: WWE. McAfee is a color commentator and occasional in-ring performer for the promotion. The country artist recently made his in-ring debut at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He teamed up with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Jelly Roll's huge night at the 2026 Grammys

Article Continues Below

At the 2026 Grammys, Jelly Roll won all three awards he was nominated for. His wins included Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Hard Fought Hallelujah”), Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Amen”), and Best Contemporary Country Album (Beautifully Broken).

These were his first-ever Grammy wins. Previously, he had received four nominations, but he went home empty-handed at the ceremonies.

While these were Jelly Roll's first Grammys, he has previously won CMT Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and GMA Dove Awards.

His 10th studio album, Beautifully Broken, was released on Oct. 11, 2024. The album features collaborations with the likes of Halsey, KeithUrban, Wiz Khalifa, and Machine Gun Kelly.

The album debuted at the top spot of the US Billboard 200 upon its release. This was the singer's first album to accomplish this in the United States.