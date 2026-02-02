New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has strongly denied any connection to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of a new batch of Justice Department documents on Friday. The documents, which included millions of pages of emails and records, contained correspondence that briefly mentioned Wilson in connection with Epstein's Gulfstream G-IV private jet.

The emails, dating back to January 27, 2019, showed discussions between Epstein and his pilot, Larry Visoski, about Wilson potentially buying the jet. A broker reached out on Wilson's behalf, noting that the quarterback had expressed interest in seeing Epstein’s G-IV, according to the chain. Visoski's messages indicated Wilson was taking photos and video of the plane with his wife, Ciara, during a viewing. At the time, Wilson was nearing a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks and reportedly wanted to keep any potential purchase private to avoid affecting negotiations.

Proposed terms for the aircraft included a $500,000 non-refundable option with 90 days to decide, and a $2.7 million asking price. Another arrangement listed a $3.2 million purchase price, plus engine upgrades and maintenance costs. Despite the discussion in the emails, Wilson never purchased the plane, nor was he aware it was tied to Epstein, according to a statement from his publicist Stephanie Jones.

Wilson addressed the situation directly on Saturday night, posting on X formerly Twitter:

Article Continues Below

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

At the time of the emails, Wilson finalized a historic deal with the Seahawks, signing a four-year, $140 million contract in April 2019, which included $107 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause, making him the NFL's highest-paid player at that point.

Wilson joined the Giants ahead of the 2025 season, but the start of his run didn't go as planned. After completing 65-of-110 passes (59.1%) for 778 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the first three games, New York benched him in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. He later saw limited action after Dart's injury, but Jameis Winston soon surpassed him on the depth chart. As he heads toward free agency this offseason, Wilson has also moved on from longtime agent Mark Rodgers.

Wilson wasn't the only NFL figure named in the newly released Epstein files. The documents also referenced Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, who admitted to brief email correspondence with Epstein in 2013 regarding adult women, movies, philanthropy, and investments, but stated he never visited Epstein's island and deeply regrets the association.