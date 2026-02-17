While acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese had beef with the MCU, he will soon appear in the upcoming movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Fans noticed a voice that sounded similar to Scorsese's in the new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. It didn't take long for fans to notice this. Star Wars even referenced Scorsese's past comments about the MCU by posting a clip of his character with the caption, “Absolute cinema.”

absolute cinema Martin Scorsese joins The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. pic.twitter.com/6pytrpKzYH — Star Wars (@starwars) February 17, 2026

The casting was later confirmed by Polygon, who revealed that Scorsese will voice an “Ardennian shopkeep with info on the Hutts.”

Martin Scorsese feuded with the MCU before joining The Mandalorian and Grogu

In 2019, Scorsese famously said that MCU movies weren't “cinema,” launching a never-ending debate. This came in an interview with Empire.

Scorsese conceded that he “tried” to watch them, but he compared the MCU movies to “theme parks.” Of course, this upset comic book movie fans, but he stood by his comments.

Now, he will appear in another Disney project. The Mandalorian and Grogu is a Star Wars project, a franchise that is owned by Disney like the MCU.

Granted, this isn't Scorsese's first acting gig. He's previously acted in his own projects, like Mean Streets and Taxi Driver, and he famously voiced a character in Shark Tale in 2004.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a feature-length movie that serves as a continuation of Disney+'s series The Mandalorian. It has been nearly three years since the last season of the show premiered. So, fans are awaiting new content with the lovable heroes.

Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin. The movie will also star Sigourney Weaver, Steve Blum, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne.

Jon Favreau, who created The Mandalorian series, returns to direct the movie. He co-wrote the script with Dave Filoni, and they both serve as producers of the project.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.