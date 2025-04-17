Tom Cruise continues to redefine the term “movie star.” With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning set to hit theaters May 23, 2025, the 61-year-old actor has once again stunned audiences by doing something that no insurance company would likely sign off on: gripping the wing of a flying plane while soaring at 8,000 feet and facing 140 mph winds—no CGI, just Cruise doing Cruise, per Instagram

The stunt went viral almost instantly after the Mission: Impossible X page posted a video of the daredevil moment on April 17, 2025. Fans flooded the comments in awe. “Tom is the GOAT of cinema stunts!” one person wrote. Another chimed in: “Pushing filmmaking to the limit each and every time.” In just a few hours, the clip soared past 250,000 views.

A new trailer for The Final Reckoning had already generated serious buzz, racking up over 25 million views. In it, Cruise can be seen dangling from the very same biplane, along with glimpses of intense underwater sequences and other gravity-defying action. The tone of finality is crystal clear, with Cruise's character saying, “I need you to trust me, one last time.”

The sketch that almost had Cruise flying again

While Cruise fans are hyped for the franchise’s farewell, another story recently resurfaced that adds to his legendary status—even when he doesn’t appear. Comedy writer Michael Schur revealed on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast that Cruise came this close to making a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live back in 2000 during a sketch featuring Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer.

The sketch involved Kilmer portraying Iceman as a Delta Airlines pilot stuck in a power trip, barking classic lines at coworkers. Cruise, who happened to be in the building, nearly stepped into the final moments to deliver a perfect walk-on punchline. But timing got the best of it, and the opportunity vanished—eight seconds too late.

Even in absence, Tom Cruise almost broke 30 Rock.