Even global superstars aren’t immune to the occasional case of mistaken identity. Travis Scott learned that firsthand during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Clippers at the Intuit Dome. As Scott strolled across the court to greet fellow spectators, a security guard who clearly didn’t recognize the rapper grabbed him by the jacket, attempting to stop his movement. The confrontation was brief, as another security staffer quickly intervened, recognizing Scott and signaling that he had courtside permission.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, the situation de-escalated without any harm or damage, leaving only a momentary awkwardness in its wake. While Scott’s celebrity status usually grants him seamless access at events like this, it seems not every security guard is up to speed. This incident might prompt a quick internal memo to ensure arena staff are better informed about high-profile attendees. It's safe to assume this scenario would be far less likely at a Houston Rockets game, where Scott enjoys hometown hero status and instant recognition.

A Billboard Win Amid Courtside Confusion

Interestingly, this minor courtside hiccup came on the heels of major news for Scott. His latest single, “4X4,” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his fifth chart-topping hit. Released on January 24, “4X4” joins Scott’s list of previous No. 1 hits, including “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi, “Highest in the Room,” and “Sicko Mode.” Remarkably, all of these tracks debuted at No. 1 except for “Sicko Mode,” which climbed from No. 4.

Scott recently performed “4X4” at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show, held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adding a philanthropic touch to his success, proceeds from the song’s CD sales benefit Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund.

In other Billboard news, Shaboozey's “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” holds strong at No. 5 after an impressive 19 weeks at No. 1. The track has also tied The Weeknd's “Blinding Lights” for the longest reign atop the Radio Songs chart, with 27 consecutive weeks.

While Travis Scott's courtside moment might have been a brief stumble, his Billboard success keeps him firmly in the spotlight.