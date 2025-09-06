Taylor Swift has reportedly decided whether she will attend the MTV VMAs. The award show will be held on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV and will stream on Paramount+.

According to multiple reports, Swift is bowing out of the VMAs this year despite being nominated for Artist of the Year. She is nominated alongside Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Morgan Wallen. However, neither she nor her team has confirmed that the singer will be missing out on this year's award show.

Did Taylor Swift attend the VMAs last year?

Despite not attending this year, last year she attended the award show and won big by taking seven Moon Person trophies home. She won for:

Artist of the Year

Best Pop Artist

Video of the Year: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

Song of the Summer: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

Best Collaboration: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

Best Editing: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

Best Direction: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

The singer is tied with Beyoncé for the most VMA wins with 30 wins each and is the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history.

Can't continue my morning without congratulating @taylorswift13 on becoming the MOST AWARDED SOLO ARTIST IN #VMAs HISTORY!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/iQzdw5s4VD — MTV (@MTV) September 12, 2024

Taylor Swift mentions Travis Kelce relationship for first time

Last year's VMAs was the first time that Swift publicly acknowledged her relationship with her now-fiancé Travis Kelce. While accepting her award for video of the year for her “Fortnight” collaboration with Post Malone, she shared how Kelce cheered her on during the process.

“This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make,” Taylor said while accepting her award last year, adding that she would “always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio where we were shooting [the ‘Fortnight’ music video],” she reminisced. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

Fast forward to almost a year later, the two announced that they are engaged. They shared a photo of the garden-themed proposal on August 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.