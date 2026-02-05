The lines between real-life and fantasy were blurred by WWE's Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames when they referenced their side project, Zootopia 2, with a Zebros post-match moment.

The director, Jared Bush, reacted to their post-WarGames moment while doing press for Zootopia 2. It sounds like they were not aware of WWE's plans to have them team up (and later face at WrestleMania 42), so Bush was over the moon to have his movie referenced by them.

I know Jared Bush, the Zootropolis 2′ director, is so sad about the Zebros break up 🥲 pic.twitter.com/kPXVveXorH — chiara ✺ world bloodline entertainment (@thatsamoanqueen) February 4, 2026

“What we didn't know was that they were—right as the movie was going to come out, that they would be in the ring battling each toher, and I will say that one of the most ridiculous things I ever saw was them battling each other and at the end, CM Punk literally says to Roman [as he fist bumps him], ‘Zebros,' and then Roman Reigns did it back in real life. Oh my God, I couldn't have scripted that better.”

WWE's Roman Reigns and CM Punk's roles in Zootopia 2

Punk and Reigns co-starred in Zootopia 2 as Gene Zebraxton and Gene Zebrowski, better known as the Zebros in the movie. They are members of the ZPD (Zootopia Police Department).

They star in the movie alongside Gennifer Goodwin, Jaosn Bateman, and Ke Huy Quan. Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, and Shakira also star in it.

This wasn't Punk or Reigns' first acting gig. Punk has starred in series like Heels and Revival. Punk has also starred in Rabid, Jakob's Wife, and Night Patrol.

Reigns has also starred in high-profile projects like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Coming up, he will star in Street Fighter alongside his former WWE rival, Cody Rhodes.