Eric Stokes relives story where Justin Fields busted his finger for good ahead of Packers vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t have to tie a knot on his finger to remind him of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All he needs is to look at his pinky finger and he’d instantly be reminded of that time when Fields “messed” it up.

Stokes recently spoke to reporters just ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Packers and the Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field and revealed that Justin Fields was the one responsible for his banged-up right pinky finger.

Here's your #Packers fun fact of the day thanks to a story Eric Stokes shared with me and @KassidyGHill. @_jamane_ has Justin Fields to blame for his "messed up" pinky finger. pic.twitter.com/bhCZ1FgpUF — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) September 15, 2022

The second-year Packers cornerback said that he hurt his pinky during a scrimmage though he did not specify when exactly it happened. He also said that he always reminds Fields about that incident whenever they cross paths, though, it does not seem he has any personal grudges toward the quarterback.

Stokes can score a bit of a payback for that injury with his play on the field on Sunday when the Packers’ stop unit tries to contain the Bears’ attack. In Week 1, Green Bay struggled to bottle up the Minnesota Vikings, particularly wide receiver Justin Jefferson who repeatedly burned Stokes and the Packers’ secondary. The Bears don’t have a wide receiver on the same level as Jefferson, though, so there should be more success on the defensive end of the field this time around for Green Bay.

Stokes was selected in the first round (29th overall) by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with an interception and 14 passes defended across 16 games, including a total of 14 starts.