DAZN Boxing will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as we’ll see a celebration of combat sports for Mexican Independence Day. The action will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the Main Card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. At the top, we have a massive WBA World Middleweight title bout as champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Philly’s own Danny Garcia. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Lara-Garcia prediction and pick.

Erislandy Lara (30-3, 18 KOs) is the current WBA World Middleweight Champion following a win over Thomas LaManna and subsequent defenses over Gary O’Sullivan and Michael Zerafa. He’ll defend his title once again as the stern betting favorite, looking to build upon his current winning streak of five consecutive fights.

Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) is a former champion and multi-organization title holder in the Welterweight Division. He’s faced a who’s-who in the boxing world and most recently took down Jose Benavidez to earn this title fight. Looking to replicate his success in the new division, he’ll hope to add to his long list of accolades here.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

DAZN Boxing Odds: Erislandy Lara-Danny Garcia Odds

Erislandy Lara: -270

Danny Garcia: +210

Over 10.5 rounds: -245

Under 10.5 rounds: +175

Why Erislandy Lara Will Win

Erislandy Lara is currently the No. 2 ranked Middleweight in the United States behind only Jermall Charlo, who is the No. 1 ranked Middleweight boxer in the world. It seems as though the two are on an eventual collision course to face each other and this will be a solid test for Lara to prove his worth for an undisputed title shot. He’s won his last three consecutive bouts by knockout, displaying his tremendous power and speed when finding his target cleanly. His most recent knockout over Michael Zerafa was particularly violent as he managed to render his opponent helpless in the second round. While he’s not the quickest fighter in moving around the ring, his piston left hand certainly comes out of nowhere as he’s able to stun opponents with his power.

Erislandy Lara can win this fight if he’s able to remain patient against the superior defense of Danny Garcia. His opponent is very crafty in moving around the ring and cutting angles, so much of this fight will consist of Lara slowly trying to close the distance and get his opponent backing up into a corner. If he can force Garcia to begin ducking and weaving around his feints, he should be able to land an overhand shot or finish this fight with an uppercut from in-close. Look for his power to become very apparent if he can start landing shots to the body early.

Why Danny Garcia Will Win

Danny Garcia is a former two-division champion of the world and he’ll be looking to test himself once again in capturing the Middleweight title from the current champion. While many will argue that Garcia is past his prime, he’s actually five years younger than Lara and has been around pro boxing for slightly longer. He recently stood toe-to-toe with Errol Spence Jr. and gave him a tough fight. Further, he was able to win the majority decision over Jose Benavidez most recently and firmly placed himself in the discussion for one of the best fighters in the world.

Danny Garcia has a very aggressive style that stems from his defensive prowess. He’s extremely quick to fight behind his guard and will open up with combinations once his opponents throw their best at him. He’s very quick in darting in and out of range, so expect him to give the slower-moving Lara some issues with his lateral activity. If he’s able to withstand the early power of Lara, he should have a better chance in the later rounds of thing fight and shifting momentum back in his direction with the high-volume striking.

Final Erislandy Lara-Danny Garcia Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun Co-Main Event and challenger Danny Garcia is the last fighter anyone should count out in a fight of this magnitude. Sure, Erislandy Lara has the big power advantage and will be looking to end this fight via knockout, but Danny Garcia become more dangerous each round Lara allows him to survive and remain in this fight.

While I expect Danny Garcia to have some success early, the eventual physicality and size of Erislandy Lara will become too much to handle. This total of rounds is set rather high, but I expect Lara to end this fight early with a knockout as he gets the win and retains his title.

Final Erislandy Lara-Danny Garcia Prediction & Pick: Erislandy Lara (-270); UNDER 10.5 Rounds (+175)