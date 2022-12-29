Battlestate Games recently released the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov 0.13, including everything from the new map Streets to the new weapons.
Escape from Tarkov finished its maintenance on December 28, 2022, at around 6:30 AM PST. After the maintenance period, the game entered patch 0.13, which brought a new map, and various new weapons and changes. Below are the patch notes containing everything new in patch 0.13 of Escape from Tarkov, from the new map to the other additional features.
Escape from Tarkov 0.13 Patch Notes
New content:
- Escape from Tarkov new map: Streets
- One part of the city of Tarkov. The map covers the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street.
- This map has various points of interest:
- Abandoned factory
- Pinewood Hotel
- News agency
- Concordia residential complex
- Car dealership
- Terracot Business Center
- Cinema
- Sparzha Supermarket
- Other small buildings
- The developers hint that this location will be expanded in the future
- Repair kits and enhancements
- Weapons, body armor, and plate carriers can now receive standard or rare improvements when they are repaired using a repair kit
- Enhancing items unlock once players reach level 10 in Weapon Maintenance for weapons or Light Armor and Heavy Armor for armor.
- Rare enhancements are only applied at the elite level of the respective skills
- The level of the skill decides the chance and strength of normal enhancements
- Enhancements on body armor and plate carriers reduce the damage the character takes
- Weapons can have two enhancements
- Malfunction chance
- Accuracy increase
- Enhancements only remain while the items have a certain durability. Once the equipment receives repairs, the enhancement disappears.
- Enhancements affect transaction prices (trader price, insurance, Flea Market Fees)
- Intelligence affects repair point amount when repairing
- Mad durability loss from using repair kits now depends on the respective skills if applicable.
- New Skills
- Light Armor
- Higher levels reduce mobility penalty, reduce max durability loss when repairing, and reduce damage from melee weapons when hit on the armor
- Heavy Armor
- Higher levels reduce mobility penalty, reduce blunt damage to armored parts, and reduce max durability loss when repairing.
- Reworked Charisma
- Affects insurance prices, paid extract prices, replacement of operational tasks, Scav Box price, and Therapist’s healing services.
- Light Armor
- Weapons and Equipment
- GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher
- For all AK family of automatic rifles
- Needs a barrel mount
- M203 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher
- For all AR-15 family of rifles
- Needs the proper barrel length and compatible handguards
- SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun
- SR-2MP Upgrade Kit
- KP-SR2 sight
- 20 and 30-round magazines
- Steyr AUG A1 and A3 5.56×45 Assault Rifles
- Various modifications like grips, scopes, and more
- 10, 30, and 42-round magazines
- Glock 19x 9×19
- 19, 24, and 31-round magazines
- RSH-12 12.7×55 Assault revolver
- other new equipment
- New Stimulants
- Obdolbos 2
- Sanitar’s new homemade drug
- SJ12 TGLabs
- Slows down body functions, heightens energy regeneration
- Lowers body temperature, increases perception
- Increases body temperature after effects expire
- Perfotoran (Blue Blood)
- Removes toxins, poisons, and radiation damage
- Speeds up metabolism and regenerates tissues
- Trimadol
- Increases combat characteristics and relieve pain
- PNB (Product 16)
- Reduces damage taken, increases tissue regeneration
- Co-Op PvE expansion
- New settings available
- No Energy and Water drain
- Bot Configuration
- Spawn point selection
- All in one place
- As online
- 2 teams
- Weather condition options
- Clouds
- Fog
- Rain
- Wind
- Time Configuration
- Hideout
- The shooting range received two new upgrade levels. These upgrade levels let players set up various shooting targets. This includes moving targets.
- Players also have access to a training program which should help improve shooting accuracy
- Voicelines
- Added new voice lines for the following bosses:
- Killa
- Tagilla
- Knight
- Birdeye
- Big Pipe
Various changes
- Rebalance of weapon mastering progression
- Rebalance of trading and prices
- New barter items
- Rebalanced conditions and rewards in old quests
- New quests added
- Some quests in the quest chain become available after a period of time once the previous quest is completed
- Improvements and changes to the hideout
- Spawn points for some quests were changed
- Items are now in one of the various random places located near each other
- Players can receive Hideout crafting recipes as quest rewards
- New extraction now available in the Streets of Tarkov
- Players need to fire a green flare cartridge in the area before approaching the exit
- Failure to do so will make the snipers shoot the player if they approach the exit
- Players now have a favorites tab for crafting recipes
- Players can now search crafting recipes by name
- Bot weapons can now malfunction
- Rogue Bosses have improved behaviors
- Updated the localization for Chinese, Czech, Italian, and Polish
Graphics and Sound
- Added support for FSR 2.1
- Optimized draw distance of various types of glass
- Optimized decal rendering
- Optimized long-distance tree rendering
Reworked Sound mechanics
- Sound updates in Factory, Customs, Woods, and Streets
Various other Fixes
You can check out the official patch notes to see a complete list of fixes.
