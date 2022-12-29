By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

Battlestate Games recently released the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov 0.13, including everything from the new map Streets to the new weapons.

Escape from Tarkov finished its maintenance on December 28, 2022, at around 6:30 AM PST. After the maintenance period, the game entered patch 0.13, which brought a new map, and various new weapons and changes. Below are the patch notes containing everything new in patch 0.13 of Escape from Tarkov, from the new map to the other additional features.

Escape from Tarkov 0.13 Patch Notes

New content:

Escape from Tarkov new map: Streets One part of the city of Tarkov. The map covers the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street. This map has various points of interest: Abandoned factory Pinewood Hotel News agency Concordia residential complex Car dealership Terracot Business Center Cinema Sparzha Supermarket Other small buildings The developers hint that this location will be expanded in the future

Repair kits and enhancements Weapons, body armor, and plate carriers can now receive standard or rare improvements when they are repaired using a repair kit Enhancing items unlock once players reach level 10 in Weapon Maintenance for weapons or Light Armor and Heavy Armor for armor. Rare enhancements are only applied at the elite level of the respective skills The level of the skill decides the chance and strength of normal enhancements Enhancements on body armor and plate carriers reduce the damage the character takes Weapons can have two enhancements Malfunction chance Accuracy increase Enhancements only remain while the items have a certain durability. Once the equipment receives repairs, the enhancement disappears. Enhancements affect transaction prices (trader price, insurance, Flea Market Fees) Intelligence affects repair point amount when repairing Mad durability loss from using repair kits now depends on the respective skills if applicable.

New Skills Light Armor Higher levels reduce mobility penalty, reduce max durability loss when repairing, and reduce damage from melee weapons when hit on the armor Heavy Armor Higher levels reduce mobility penalty, reduce blunt damage to armored parts, and reduce max durability loss when repairing. Reworked Charisma Affects insurance prices, paid extract prices, replacement of operational tasks, Scav Box price, and Therapist’s healing services.

Weapons and Equipment GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher For all AK family of automatic rifles Needs a barrel mount M203 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher For all AR-15 family of rifles Needs the proper barrel length and compatible handguards SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun SR-2MP Upgrade Kit KP-SR2 sight 20 and 30-round magazines Steyr AUG A1 and A3 5.56×45 Assault Rifles Various modifications like grips, scopes, and more 10, 30, and 42-round magazines Glock 19x 9×19 19, 24, and 31-round magazines RSH-12 12.7×55 Assault revolver other new equipment

New Stimulants Obdolbos 2 Sanitar’s new homemade drug SJ12 TGLabs Slows down body functions, heightens energy regeneration Lowers body temperature, increases perception Increases body temperature after effects expire Perfotoran (Blue Blood) Removes toxins, poisons, and radiation damage Speeds up metabolism and regenerates tissues Trimadol Increases combat characteristics and relieve pain PNB (Product 16) Reduces damage taken, increases tissue regeneration

Co-Op PvE expansion New settings available No Energy and Water drain Bot Configuration Spawn point selection All in one place As online 2 teams Weather condition options Clouds Fog Rain Wind Time Configuration

Hideout The shooting range received two new upgrade levels. These upgrade levels let players set up various shooting targets. This includes moving targets. Players also have access to a training program which should help improve shooting accuracy

Voicelines Added new voice lines for the following bosses: Killa Tagilla Knight Birdeye Big Pipe



Various changes

Rebalance of weapon mastering progression

Rebalance of trading and prices

New barter items

Rebalanced conditions and rewards in old quests

New quests added

Some quests in the quest chain become available after a period of time once the previous quest is completed

Improvements and changes to the hideout

Spawn points for some quests were changed

Items are now in one of the various random places located near each other

Players can receive Hideout crafting recipes as quest rewards

New extraction now available in the Streets of Tarkov Players need to fire a green flare cartridge in the area before approaching the exit Failure to do so will make the snipers shoot the player if they approach the exit

Players now have a favorites tab for crafting recipes

Players can now search crafting recipes by name

Bot weapons can now malfunction

Rogue Bosses have improved behaviors

Updated the localization for Chinese, Czech, Italian, and Polish

Graphics and Sound

Added support for FSR 2.1

Optimized draw distance of various types of glass

Optimized decal rendering

Optimized long-distance tree rendering

Reworked Sound mechanics

Sound updates in Factory, Customs, Woods, and Streets

Various other Fixes

You can check out the official patch notes to see a complete list of fixes.

That's all the information we have about Escape from Tarkov's 0.13 Patch, from its new map to its various other changes.